…as Gov. Bello receives the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria

By Soni Daniel

China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Qui Jian Chun has said that his country is passionate about exploring viable areas of partnership including nuclear energy in Nigeria and more specifically Kogi State.

Mr. Chun pointed out that his key interest as the Ambassador was to facilitate China’s investment and utilize its technology for the benefit of Nigeria and particularly Kogi State, pointing out that nuclear energy would further attract investments to the state, improve its infrastructure, revenue, job creation and spur vast social economic developments.

The ambassador, who was accompanied to the Kogi State Government House, Lokoja on Monday by a delegation from the China National Nuclear Cooperation (CNNC), expressed the hope that the meeting would birth a historical moment where the CNNC would be able to establish one of its two proposed Nuclear Power Plants (NPP) in the state.

He described China as a leading player in the provision of key infrastructure in the world, adding that with the existing strong ties between his country and Nigeria, Kogi State could benefit from China’s vested interest in modern infrastructure, Information Communication Technology, industry, investments and import/exports opportunities.

Chun asserted that he was hopeful that China, which is the world’s largest consumption market could in the nearest future have a policy where Nigeria particularly states like Kogi could export more products into the Chinese market.

The China Ambassador pledged to establish a department of Nuclear energy at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara and other institutions as part of plans to nurture local breed in the field adding that the Kogi state government should similarly encourage and facilitate some of its young engineering talents for exchange programmes in the country.

While fielding questions from their presentation, representatives of the CNNC revealed and emphasized that nuclear energy is a safe technology for humans, plants and the environment.

Governor Bello in his address while thanking the Chinese Ambassador, Mr Chun for finding Kogi State worthy of such recommendation, added that the meeting was between two sincere governments who are both interested in the advancement of the people.

He said that after their presentation his government was so enthusiastic to internalize their plans and is willing to foster the relationship with the Chinese government by engaging in every discussion in the interest of the people of the confluence state.

The Governor assured the ambassador and the CNNC team that their relationship with the state would be different from any otherasking that the state would be glad to have a stronger tie with China.

He urged the country not to relent in sharing their wealth of experience with the Nigerian nation in areas where the country was currently facing temporary difficulties.

