Mr Samuel Ajagun, a Chairmanship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2019 Kogi local government election, has advocated for shift of power to Kogi West Senatorial District in the state’s next governorship election.

Ajagun made the call in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja to celebrate the state’s 31st anniversary.

Ajagun appealed to Gov. Yahaya Bello, traditional rulers and all stakeholders in the state to put in place modalities that would ensure the next governor of the state governor emerged from Kogi West Senatorial district.

“I call on Gov. Bello, political leaders and political parties to see the need for power to shift to Kogi West in particular for the sake of fairness and justice, and the love for the people of the zone who have always shown their support,” he begged.

Ajagun also urged the state governor to explore all means of reviving Ajaokuta steel company while working on industrialising the state for employment opportunities.

He said that Ajaokuta steel must be revived, while Kogi Rice Mill and other industries that were heritage of the state must not be abandoned.

Ajagun called on youths in the state to embrace peace and shun violence, saying let us take our diversity as an advantage to create an enabling environment for the generation to come.

“I humbly use the occasion of this 31st anniversary to appeal the minds of Kogi indigenes home and in the diaspora as we reflect on our past, assess the present and plan for the future of our dear State.

“The call and the need to contribute towards the development of the Confluence State is highly germane at this crucial time.”

He congratulated the state governor, his cabinet members, the Attah of Igala, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, the Obaro of Kabba, other traditional, community and religious leaders in Kogi for upholding peace and development in the state.

“I join the rest of Nigerians, Kogi State indigenes in the diaspora to congratulate the good people of Kogi State on the occasion of another year marking its creation.

“Kogi is a State laced with diversities in culture, religion and ethnicity. Yet we find beauty in our diversity and lasting peace over the years.” (NAN)

