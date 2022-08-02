The much-anticipated KNL Cravings restaurant will finally open its doors to the public this September.

The African/continental cuisine eatery is located in Benin City and is the perfect spot for a quick bite or a leisurely meal.

The restaurant will offer a variety of dishes from classic Nigerian favorites to modern African fusion cuisine.

KNL Cravings is the brainchild of United States-based Mr. Kenneth Osadiaye.

Mr. Kenneth Osadiaye in a press statement sent to the media said “his passion to reduce employment amongst the large population of youth in Nigeria and also give back in terms of the development of his motherland was part of what informed his decision to open a restaurant of such in the heart of Benin City.

He said he is also passionate about bringing a unique culinary style to Benin City, and he is excited about this. The grand opening of KNL Cravings will take place sometime in September 2022.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner service, and there will be a special menu for the grand opening celebration.

The opening of the restaurant in Benin City will provide employment opportunities and also contribute to the economy of the immediate community.

The restaurant’s menu features a wide variety of dishes that are sure to please everyone, and the knowledgeable staff will always be on hand to help you choose the perfect meal. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty stew or a light salad, KNL Cravings has something for everyone.

RELATED NEWS