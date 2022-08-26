The arrest and detention of Nigerian music superstar, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as “Kizz Daniel” in Tanzania, should be a lesson to all our celebrities, including musicians, actors and other artistes that if the law in Nigerian can be bent in deference to their stardom, the same does not apply in other more serious countries.

Daniel was arrested on August 9, 2022, after he failed to perform at a gig, the Summer Amplified Show, in Tanzania. Daniel gave excuses for failing his thousands of expectant fans. He said his flight failed to bring one of his bags which contained a gold chain he wished to wear while performing.

Such a funny excuse shows how unserious otherwise highly-placed celebrities can be. This was a show that reportedly cost the organiser simply identified as “Mr. Uwa”, a fellow Nigerian, some $300,000. Daniel was booked for $60,000 to perform at the show. Tables at the event were sold for between $5,000 and $10,000.

After he was released, a contrite Kizz Daniel apologised and pledged to “make it up” for the fans. Hope he also makes it up for the organisers who reportedly coughed out over N200 million to finance the event. Otherwise, he could, by his show of arrogance, vanity and insensitivity, ruin a businessman who took a chance to invest in his career.

Daniel’s unacceptable behaviour disappointed many of his fans all over the world. He is probably Nigeria’s hottest artiste of the moment, with his serial recent hit numbers such as Buga, Lie, Oshe and Barnabas.

Over the past eight years, 28-year-old Kizz Daniel has, along with other Nigerian international exports such as Davido, Flavour, Wizkid, C-Kay, Fireboy DML, Burna Boy, Phyno, Simi and others, put Nigeria on the world map with our intoxicatingly rich Afrobeat genre. Nigerian music and to some extent, movies, have put the bright spot on a nation plagued by multi-frontal state failures due to corrupt, incompetent, and selfish leadership.

Many of our talented artistes have, however, allowed the fouled environment of their fatherland to rub off on their behaviours. These include arrogance of power, disrespect for agreements or contracts and disregard for personal integrity and dignity. They fail to understand that their fellow youths are looking up to them for inspiration and good example. How will an artiste who fails to perform at his own shows grow?

We advise our artistes to hire professional handlers when they hit the limelight. It is not only bodyguards they need. They also need experienced advisors, marketers and image-makers to guide them to the pinnacle of their careers. This “one-man business” mentality among Nigerians must be checked.

