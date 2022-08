Kizz Daniel

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nigerian Singer, Kizz Daniel has been arrested in Tanzania.

The Buga crooner was seen in a video being walked into a Police van upon his arrest in far away Tanzania.

Sources alleged Kizz who was arrested for breach of contract and will be charged to court according to the country’s law.

He reportedly collected five thousand dollars and failed to perform at an event

