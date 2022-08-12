Owner of Skemmtun Music, Makinde Olamiposi popularly known as Kingpossible has dropped his new EP album titled “Slum Pleasure”.

This is coming after the fast rising artiste shocked the crowd with his mind-blowing singles.

His biggest hits, Vibez, Verified and Summer Body will be added to the EP with other astonishing tracks.

The album is to be released on august 12th, 2022 with many known features likes, Mama Mimi, Small Doctor, Olatop Ekula, King Soundboi, Badmanjay, and Tswaglee, among many others. Alongside working with producers like Lathamix, Flykeyz, Genesixdidit, and Don Dizzy

The talented singer who is a graduate of the Polytechnic of Ibadan professionally began his career as singer in 2016 and has since carved a niche for himself in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

RELATED NEWS