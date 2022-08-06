By Dayo Johnson

The traditional head of lku quarters in lkare Akoko area of Ondo state, Chief Mukaila Bello and three other indigenes of the town abducted three days ago have regained their freedom.

Recall that their abductors had demanded N50m ransom before their release on Saturday.

The families of the victims had pleaded to the kidnappers to reduce the ransom.

Those abducted alongside the traditional head include, a former House of Assembly Candidate for Akoko North-East Constituency Yèyé Gbafinro , a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru.

The victims were kidnapped at about 6:30 pm around Ago Yeye, along Owo/ lkare road.

The gunmen reportedly shot at their vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, marked KAK 818 AE, while on motion and the bullet hit the driver on the head and the vehicle came to a halt.

However, report had it that the victims were released Saturday evening by their captors along the Owo/ lkare highway.

A family member who confirmed their release to newsmen last night, was however silent on the payment of ransom to secure the release of the victims.

Speaking on the development, the Owa-Ale of Ikare Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin expressed joy over the release of his abducted High Chief and his other subjects.

Oba Adegbite Adedoyin appreciated the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, his cabinet members and all Security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the victims.

The monarch said “governor Akeredolu had committed a lot in improving security architecture of the State especially recent donation of well-equipped patrol vehicles to security agencies.

He advised “the federal government and the people of Ondo State to continue to give full support to the state government to make the state more secured.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, could not be reached last night for reaction.

Odunlami had assured that the victims would be rescued unhurt.

She said that the police, local hunters and vigilantes combed the bush for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the assailants.

