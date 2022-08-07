By Chris Onuoha

A fast food brand, KFC Africa has sealed a partnership deal with a sports brand, NBA Africa. The deal, which was announced by the two brands recently, will see them work together on a number of activations targeted at basketball fans across Nigeria and a few other African countries.

This was made known to journalists in Lagos by Emmanuel Kasambala, marketing director, Sub-Saharan Africa, KFC.

He disclosed that KFC is excitement at being able to connect with the vast population of Nigerian youths in areas that resonate most with them. He also hinted at longer-term plans to inspire Nigerian youth to achieve more in life through basketball, including various community-centered basketball initiatives.

He said, “KFC loyalists and basketball enthusiasts, through the novel partnership, will be able to enjoy unique, co-branded products, limited-edition merchandise giveaways, and limited-edition KFC/NBA promotions.

The partnership is also offering many benefits to fans in Nigeria including; opportunity for selected basketball fans to win tickets to live NBA games in the United States of America, complimentary access to NBA League Pass, and the league’s premium live game subscription service.”

Also speaking, Victor Williams, CEO, NBA Africa, said, “We are excited to partner with KFC Africa to launch a series of fan-centric activities and promotions as part of our efforts to provide compelling ways for basketball fans across the continent to engage with the NBA.

“We want to meet our fans where they are and make the game of basketball more accessible, and through this partnership with one of the world’s most iconic food brands, we look forward to reaching new and existing fans and providing them with more opportunities to experience the NBA.”

Both partners are confident that the partnership will provide rich value to Nigerian KFC lovers and basketball fans through several of these meaningful value offerings.

As part of the momentous launch, KFC Nigeria has introduced two brand new meal packages, to give Nigerian basketball lovers a chance to enjoy basketball games with mouth-watering meals.

