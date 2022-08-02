By Mistura Abdulrafiu

About two thousand, five hundred and twelve card-carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, weekend.

A former PDP Chairman of the Local Government, Alhaji Yakubu Dala, led the 2,512 PDP members to join APC with all the Exco members, delegates, women and youth leaders in the area.

Dala attributed their decision to join APC to the tenacity and good leadership style of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, as well as the cohesion within the party in Kebbi State.

” Before now, I was a member of PDP, but now decamped to APC. I can tell you that PDP is dead in Shanga and with our coming to APC, the party will continue to swell.

‘ I assure you that we joined the APC in good faith,’ he averred.

Welcoming the new members, the Kebbi State APC Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Kana Zuru, assured them of equal treatment in the party.

He also reminded people of Shanga of some of the developmental strides of Governor Bagudu in their area while calling for more support and loyalty to the Government.

The Speaker of Kebbi State House of Assembly, Sani Abubakar Lolo, and the SSG, Babale Umar Yauri, also spoke of the need for all the party members to remain united to continue to provide development to the people of the state.

The SSG, Babale Umar Yauri, expressed his confidence in the efficacy of consultation in pacifying aggrieved members of APC who defected to the opposition to return.

“Incumbent administration in the state has adopted the option of carrot and benevolence to strengthening the unity, understanding and cohesion among APC members as well as bringing aggrieved defectors back into the fold of APC’, he averred.

Also, Alhaji Isyaku Nasarawa, an Adviser to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu described the new entrants as a ‘ big catch’ for APC in Shanga.

He extolled the efforts of the PA to the Governor, Alhaji Faruk Musa Yaro ( Enabo), in the development of politics in Kebbi.

Earlier, the Chairman of APC in Shanga local Government, Alhaji Babangida Bakin Tudu explained the significance of receiving the decampees from PDP, owing it to the hard work of Alhaji Faruk Musa Yaro (Enabo).

He promised the decampees of equal treatment in the APC fold in the local Government.

