Popular socialite, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, popularly known as Oil Money, has offered Ruben Odeni, a student in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, who pleaded for help and financial support, a university scholarship, and employment.

The student was found online by the young philanthropist while appealing for financial assistance to progress on his education after obtaining good grades during the just concluded West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Impressed by the student’s zeal to obtain more laurels, the young businessman promised to mentor the young man and assist him in achieving his dream in academics.

Kariboye-Igbo, who disclosed his plans for Odeni during an interview with newsmen, said that it had been part of him to assist young boys and girls achieve their goal.

Alafaa Kariboye-igbo revealed that he will offer a scholarship to the young boy to study and there would also be an opportunity for him to work in any of his organization, as platform for him to implement all the knowledge that he had acquired from school.

He said “I am offering him a lifetime opportunity, he has to go to school I think that is his ambition. I will see him through the university and if he wants to do Masters abroad, I will make sure he is comfortable while going to school because, as I said earlier, that is the best we can do for him.

“He will do university, anything he wants, and then by God’s grace I know I will still be standing by the time he is done with school, he has a place in any of my organisations at the top level and if by God’s grace he finds a higher calling, you see there is nothing tied to this, I do not expect anything in return.

“The most important thing is to know that he has in me a mentor, he has in me a life guide in me. I will make it easy for him through God so I believe that God will give me health and strength.

“The guy will go to any University of his choice in good condition not just to pay school fees. This is the kind of people we need. I pray that people will study hard”.

