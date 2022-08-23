.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The new Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Kaduna Command, Sani Liman Kila, has promised to strenghten collaboration with other security agencies in the state so as to checkmate illegal influx of aliens into the state.

Liman Kila tasked officers and men of the immigration service on diligency, adding that the security threats and attacks were mostly carried out by non-Nigerians.

The Comptroller spoke after the Quarter-Guard in Kaduna, adding that the control of persons entering or leaving the state is the responsibility of the service.

According to him, “it’s not going to be business as usual. As the new Comptroller of Immigration Kaduna state Command, I’m going to consolidate on the efforts of the past Comptrollers, and work in synergy with other security agencies.”

He disclosed that the Kaduna state immigration service had an already established section within the service called ECOWAS which is responsible for the issuance of Residence Permit to foreigners into the state, as empowered by Section 2 of the Immigration Act, 2015.

” As part of our efforts to secure the boarders, our men are attached to the Operation Yaki. The essence of the collaboration is to checkmate the illegal movements of non-Nigerians into the state,” he said.

