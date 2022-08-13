.Bandits kidnap Rev Fathers, set ablaze octogenarian, kill several villagers in Niger

…Request for 2 bikes to release a captive 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

Bandits have released 35 people who were kidnapped at Keke B community near Millennium City Kaduna about 3 weeks ago. 

The hoodlums however held one person in captivity saying the person would only regain freedom if they were supplied with 2 motorcycles. 

Leader of the JTF in  the community, Uwasu Yunusa confirmed the development to journalists in Kaduna 

According to locals, “the 35 persons been kidnapped three weeks ago at Keke B Millennium City in Cikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom.”

“They came back to Keke B community on Friday evening and were received by  hundreds of people.”

“One person is still in captivity because the bandits said his family must give them 2 motor bikes.”

“N2.5 million  was paid as ransom before they were  released.The kidnapped Doctor and 15 others  including women and children from Sabon Gero community  also regained their freedom,” they said.

