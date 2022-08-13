.

…Request for 2 bikes to release a captive

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have released 35 people who were kidnapped at Keke B community near Millennium City Kaduna about 3 weeks ago.

The hoodlums however held one person in captivity saying the person would only regain freedom if they were supplied with 2 motorcycles.

Leader of the JTF in the community, Uwasu Yunusa confirmed the development to journalists in Kaduna

According to locals, “the 35 persons been kidnapped three weeks ago at Keke B Millennium City in Cikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom.”

“They came back to Keke B community on Friday evening and were received by hundreds of people.”

“One person is still in captivity because the bandits said his family must give them 2 motor bikes.”

“N2.5 million was paid as ransom before they were released.The kidnapped Doctor and 15 others including women and children from Sabon Gero community also regained their freedom,” they said.

