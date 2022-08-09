.

By Biodun Busari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was in Kenya on Tuesday to monitor the general elections including a presidential election which has four politicians contesting to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Jonathan travelled to the East African country as a member of the Election Observation Mission of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA).

The former president made this statement on his verified Facebook page with pictures of his attendance in some polling centres to observe voting procedures on Tuesday.

Jonathan wrote, “We set out at dawn as members of the Election Observation Mission of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) to observe voting procedures in some polling stations in Nairobi, Kenya.

As the good people of Kenya come out today to cast their ballots across the country, we look forward to a peaceful outcome and the strengthening of democracy in the Republic of Kenya.”

The counting of votes has commenced by the Kenyan electoral umpire, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the four presidential candidates – William Ruto, Raila Odinga, David Mwaure and George Wajackoyah.

IEBC also disclosed that of 5 PM in the country (3 PM Nigerian time) – an hour before polls closed – just over 56% (12,320,000 voters) of the 22 million registered voters had cast their vote.

