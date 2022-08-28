.

DELTA State Government, weekend, said it has successfully graduated over 6,000 trainees under its Job and Wealth Creation Bureau.

Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, disclosed this during an Orientation and Personal Effectiveness Training (OPET) for successful candidates enrolled into the 2022 Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) cycle in Asaba.

Eboh said the figure was a combined total of those trained under the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme, YAGEP and Skills Training Entrepreneurship Program, STEP from 2015 to date.

He said the current circle was the 7th since the present administration led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa came onboard in 2015, adding that 525 candidates, constituting just four percent of the total 12,267 applicants were selected.

He explained that the goal of the Bureau was to train, equip and support youths to acquire occupational and entrepreneurship skills for self-employment, productive enterprise and wealth creation.

He charged them to uphold the job creation brand of integrity, discipline and quality, stressing that the bureau has standardized training manuals and proven monitoring mechanism to ensure a successful training process.

He advised the beneficiaries to make the most use of the opportunity that have been provided them through the programme to better their lives and the society.

He said; “this is the seventh station, the seventh stopover of the prosperity train, so congratulate yourself. This programme is for those who are willing, interested and available by the time you leave here today, you are leaving with a new mind-set, a new orientation, you are leaving with a new destiny, you are leaving with a new world view, you are leaving with a new perspective of where you are going.

“That is why it is very important for you to pay attention because by the time you are leaving you are leaving, you are not just leaving with a new covering but with a new content, very important because that is what is lacking in many things in Nigeria, what you see is film show.”

He also charged the year 2022 STEP trainers, to familiarize themselves with the rules, regulations and code of conduct for the training of STEP beneficiaries, pointing out that the training which is comprising of six categories of enterprises, was to last for a minimal period of four months.

He listed the areas of the training to include; Catering and Confectionery; Tiling and Interlocking; Hairdressing and Braiding; Audio-Visual Services; Electrical and Solar Works, PoP, Screeding-Making and Painting.

On his part, the Executive Assistant to the Governor and the Head of the Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, Mr. Edward Mekwunye, in his lecture, titled; “The Role of Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring in STEP,” enjoined the candidates to display the right attitude towards the training so as to realize their goals of enrolling in the programme.

He urged the trainers to put in their best in helping the state government produce entrepreneurs who would employ others in their various skills and help to eradicate poverty and unemployment in the society.

