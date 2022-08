Photo Credit: Premier League

By Emmanuel Okogba

Alex Iwobi was at the heart of Everton’s midfield and stood out despite his side’s loss to Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League.

Jorginho scored the only goal of the game from the spot to hand Chelsea their first win in five years at Goodison Park.

Iwobi who has played his way into Frank Lampard’s first eleven was all over the pitch and got cheers from the home fans whenever he was on the ball.

