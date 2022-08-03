WARRI – THE Itsekiri Regional Development Committee, IRDC, under the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited JV GMoU Governance Model, has signed contracts for the award of 380-metre road project at Omadino in Warri South LGA, 560-metre road project at Bateren in Warri South-West LGA, 140-metre road project in Tebu, Fish Market at Udo, land reclamation projects at Usor and Ureju communities, a Town Hall at Kolokolo as well as face-lift of Gbokoda Cottage Hospital/perimeter fencing and cover walk-link to all units in the Cottage hospital, all in Warri North LGA all in Delta State.

The projects, which also include 81 housing units of 1 and 2 bedroom detached bungalows, and spread across 16 other communities, out of the 23 IRDC communities, came 45 days after the leadership of IRDC opened bid for the new projects, captured in the 2021/2022 Projects’ circle of the community development committee.

Acting Chairman of IRDC, Mr. Itse Orugbo, who spoke during the contract signing ceremony/kick-off meeting held at IRDC Secretariat in Warri, Delta State, said: “Today, we are going to sign projects for 89 contractors. Almost 230 contractors bid for the jobs and 89 were successful. We intend to do more contracts for the communities to benefit further. The projects being awarded, were based on demands from the benefiting communities and the contractors are indigenes.”

The Community Engagement Rep, Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, Mr. Femi Abode, in his remarks, appreciated the past and current leadership of IRDC, thanking them for partnering Chevron in the resolve to give better lives to people of the company’s host communities.

Abode, urged all stakeholders to be part of the transition from Itsekiri RDC to the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, implementation.

Representative of Delta State Government, Engr. Oniyeburutan John and Chairman, Programme and Project Review Committee, PRC of IRDC, Joseph Owolo, charged successful contractors to execute the projects to specification and within the stipulated time frame, stressing that project abandonment would not be tolerated.

It was gathered that contracts for the construction of a Town Hall and 2-bedroom Housing Unit at Tisun Community in Warri North LGA and Concrete Walkway at Ugboegungun in Warri South-West LGA, would be awarded soonest, as part of the 2021/2022 projects’ cycle.

Ambassador Billy Ekele, who spoke on behalf of the contractors, described the bidding process as transparent, assuring: “We will do the job to specification and to the satisfaction of everyone. Payments should be made accordingly per milestone, without stress. IRDC is not a failure, the only roofs you will see in our communities, are those of IRDC, nothing from government.”

