Veteran entertainer, Charly Boy (Charles Oputa) has explained that his earlier tweet fans mistook for a looming end to his marriage was an advice for couples facing difficult times.

Charly Boy had hinted about plans to call it quits in his marriage with Lady Dianne.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the music star readdressed his earlier tweets.

“Because of dis my recent post. Some winche pple don begin speculate say my marriage don crash.

“Abegi ooooo. I just dey talk to many pple wey think say marriage shouldn’t feel like work. Or if it feels like work, we are doing it wrong. Lie,” he tweeted.

“Like anything else that is rewarding, we have to work at our marriages. And it’s OK if marriage is hard work! It can never be on auto drive.”

The tweet

Charly Boy’s earlier tweet, misconstrued to mean he was ending his marriage, read:

“My People, If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say?

“I don talk say dis marriage of a tin just no easy. The longer u stay, the harder it gets. What should I do? I tire oooo.”

Charly Boy and Lady D formally exchanged their marital vows back in 2018.

The wedding was held at the Chapel of the Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa Estate, where the music icon resides and had in attendance family members and close associates of the couple.

The ceremony was reportedly officiated by a popular priest, Bishop Matthew Kukah.

Charly Boy met Lady Dianne, an American, in 1974 in a hair salon in Boston, U.S., where he had gone to make his hair.

The music star was previously married to Stella at a Catholic Church in Onitsha, when he was 19 and the relationship produced one child.

The 62-year-old once revealed that his first marriage failed because he was underage when his mother got him a wife.

