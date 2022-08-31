The Itsekiri Trust Fund, ITF, has partnered with Ugbajo Itsekiri in USA to provide and grant access to primary health care services to the itsekiri of Sapele and it environ.

The Itsekiri Trust Fund Healthcare program which held at First Baptist Church, Palmer Road, Sapele, had a smooth and large turn out of youths, the elderly and children from the community.

The organiser explained that the mandate of Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, through the Itsekiri Trust Fund, ITF, was to register as many persons as possible for the health insurance scheme without collecting a dime from the beneficiaries, adding that registration could also be done through the Itsekiri Trust Fund website.

Recall that the Itsekiri Trust Fund was launched in Warri Kingdom’s Social Security Healthcare Safety Net, a program designed to provide Itsekiri with sustainable access to quality private Healthcare Service Providers, HSP, in Iwereland and nationwide.

