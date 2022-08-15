“There is no connection between Iran and the perpetrator (of attack on Salman Rushdie),” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, as reported by the Iranian news agency Isna.

“Rushdie himself is responsible for the attack,” Kanaani asserted, noting that the author’s work not only offended Iran, but Muslims worldwide.

Salman Rushdie was stabbed onstage as he was about to deliver a lecture in New York State on Friday.

The writer is recovering in hospital and a 24-year-old suspect is in custody.

The Indian-born Briton’s novel “The Satanic Verses” led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s.

Iran is increasingly coming in for criticism in the international community over a death sentence issued against the respected author in the 1980s.

Late Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued a religious edict, or fatwa, sentencing Rushdie to death more than 30 years ago because of the “The Satanic Verses,” published in 1988.

Khomeini accused Rushdie of insulting Islam, the prophet Mohammed and the Koran in his novel. (NAN)

