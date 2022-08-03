By Isaac Aimurie

The Benin City Mall is now leasing and barring any adjustments in time, the Benin City Mall will open to customers in the first quarter of 2023, and will usher in a new shopping experience for the over four million Edo residents and visitors who will throng the mall for its broad spectrum of product and service offerings.

The Benin Mall according to promoters of the project, is the anchor project of the Benin Cultural District with world class lounges, bars, children entertainment centers, restaurants, wellness spas, a free digital library, night clubs, and will be the largest entertainment destination per square meter in Southern Nigeria.

The development of the Benin City Mall has been described as the icing on the cake for the ancient city of Benin that has continued to attract several retail outlets in recent years.

Apparently, Edo fits perfectly into what investors in retail business seek, before they commit their funds.

To illustrate, disposable income among residents is high, with increasing foreign remittances from the huge Diaspora community, a security architecture that has made the State the safest in the South South region, a middle class made up of civil and public servants that are guaranteed their monthly earnings and a prevailing appetite among residents to spend.

In addition, the State is open to investors and has created a business-friendly environment where labor and taxes are affordable and where there are goodroads, reliable electricity and other support infrastructure for businesses.

A cursory count of the companies that have berthed in Edo State since in the last three years would show the following: Saro Oil Palm Limited, Mohinani Group, Saturn Farms Limited, Fayus Nigeria Limited, Agri-Palm Limited, Farm Forte Agro-Allied Solution Ltd amongst others that are big ticket investors in oil palm and cassava estates, and WACOT Limited that is behind the fertilizer blending plant in Auchi.

Other investors are JARA Stores, Domino Pizza and Cold Stone Ice Cream, Market Square, Reign Restaurant Arcade and several hotels and cinema houses springing up across the State.

The socio-economic impact of the location of these enterprises is already being felt in communities hosting the businesses and as promoters of the Benin City Mall add brick after brick at the construction site on Sapele Road, Edo residents and the Diaspora community who visit home often to see their loved ones are upbeat about the prospect of having a modern one-stop mall for an exciting shopping experience.

Mr. Eghosa Aigbovo who lives on Ogbelaka Street in Benin City, said: “I am particularly happy that the Benin City Mall is springing up in my neighborhood. The socio-economic milieu around here is going to change no doubt. I inherited my late father’s house very close to the Mall and I have started remodeling the old mud house to take advantage of the allied businesses that will be triggered by the gigantic shopping mall.”

Mr. Aigbovo added: “The mall will also add some color to the travel experience of our people overseas when they visit home. Before now, people in Europe used to complain when they visited home that there were no decent places to shop, hang out with family and friends in Benin City. With this cluster of shops coming up, that complaint will be solved.”

Beyond shopping, the Benin City Mall will serve as an alternate meeting point and a sort of modern community square where residents can gather and share experiences, take pictures and have fun. The therapeutic effect, beyond commerce, will be beyond measure.

Recall that the Chairman of Persianas Group, Tayo Amusan, had assured that “If there is one thing that remains certain with this type of opportunity, it is the fact that it is bringing along an increase in economic activity, direct and indirect economic growth, development for the host community, jobs, among other things.”

As these gains and more are anticipated, it is the wish of this writer to meet you at the Benin City Mall for a drink next year.

