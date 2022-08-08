….says it’s proactive initiative to combat security challenges

Gov. Ortom and Mrs. Olusiyi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Northern Christian Women Coalition has lauded Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue for the establishment of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVG, to combat insecurity in the state.

THE National President of the Coalition, Princess Leah Solomon-Olusiyi gave the commendation Monday, when she led a delegation of the group on a courtesy call on the Governor in Makurdi.

According to her “Governor Ortom has been proactive in initiating solutions to security problems bedeviling the country; the Community Volunteer Guards recently established by his government was a step in the right direction.”

Princess Olusiyi commended the Governor Ortom “for being a voice for the voiceless in the country and international community. The Governor has remained fearless and courageous in speaking against the injustices meted out on citizens.”

The group also commended Governor Ortom’s deliberate policies on women inclusion in leadership in his administration, stressing that the voices of the Benue women were prominent in politics in the country.

They urged the Governor not to give up but continue in his quest for justice and security for his people, stressing that they were in solidarity and prayers with him.

Governor Ortom in his response said no matter the afflictions and persecutions, he would continue to stand with his people and protect their interest. He reiterated his stand to follow every lawful measure to ensure that the security of Benue people was guaranteed.

He reiterated his resolve to obtain license for the BSCVG to bear approved firearms to complement conventional agencies in providing security for the state.

He thanked the Women Coalition for the honour and urged them to continue promoting the noble cause of Christianity which was vision of the group.

RELATED NEWS