By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, weekend said that the security architecture of the country under All Progressives Congress, APC, has proven inadequate to protect Nigerians from the activities of bandits and terrorists.

The party noted that the resolve of Governor Samuel Ortom led government to set up the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs, would help the state curtail the activities of armed herders and terrorists in the state.

The Benue State chapter of the PDP in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, in Makurdi lauded the commissioning of the BSCVGs by Governor Ortom describing it as a step taken in defense of the universally recognised right of all humans to life.

The party in the statement said “it sees the step as inevitable where the national security architecture under the control of the Federal Government has proven inadequate to guarantee protection of the lives and properties of citizens in the state from criminals and terrorists.

“It is the understanding of the party that under provisions of the Benue State Vigilante Law (As Amended) the first batch of 500 volunteer guards are commissioned having been professionally trained to bear legally approved weapons and act to complement the conventional security agencies in the state to address emerging security issues, majorly the tide of wanton killings of peasant farmers and displacement of others from their lands by armed terrorist Fulani herdsmen.

“Benue PDP shares in the Governor’s burden over the sad reality of over 5000 men, women and children so far killed in the state and over two million persons displaced from their homes and now living in IDP camps by the activities of the herdsmen whose campaign of terror, he rightly noted, ‘has spread across Nigeria, with Benue State specifically targeted because of his administration’s insistence on the rule of law rather than the rule of terror, and for always standing with his people in their refusal to surrender their land, identity and Judeo-Christian faith and values to the Islamization agenda.’

“As clearly stated by the governor, the operations of the BSCVGs would be strictly guided by the enabling law, and any personnel found operating outside the law would be shown the way out, and this to us as the sponsoring platform of the governor and his administration is consistent with our mandate to uphold the rule of law in the preservation of the sanctity of human life.

“PDP in Benue State appreciates the State Assembly, the traditional leadership institution, security agencies and various stakeholders for working with the governor to bring into being the BSCVGs.”

RELATED NEWS