By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, raised the alarm on the worrisome spate of insecurity in the country, saying Nigeria is already sleep-walking into a collapse.

Gani Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, urged President Buhari to quickly stop the drift into destruction, noting that series of serious security breaches in the country, in the last few months, means that all is not well with the security architecture of Nigeria.

His words: “On the economic front, it is another sad story. A dollar is now selling for more than N700. This is an administration that met the dollar at less than N200 in 2015. Economically, if this is not scary enough, we wonder what it is.

“We now have a situation in which family members are being forced to raise N100 million to pay as ransom.

“The money is delivered to these terrorists to buy more weapons, and the government is merely watching.

“After each abduction, the President will summon Service Chiefs to a meeting, a statement will be issued and that is the end of it. What we will hear next is another abduction or series of kidnappings.

“The insecurity situation has reached its peak with the threat by these terrorists to kidnap the President, governors and lawmakers.

“Painfully, Nigeria is going down because it looks as if there is no government in the country. Millions of Nigerians are in pain, they are suffering.

“President Buhari can use his executive powers to allow the immediate establishment of state police with a mandate to flush out all the terrorists stationed in strategic places in the country.

“Nigerians’ silence is being misconstrued for foolishness. By the time President Buhari and other government officials realise that Nigerians can rise like Sri Lankans, it will be too late for them.

“The President has about 10 months left in office. This is the time to redeem his image. Nigerians believe, and rightly so, that without high-level conspiracy with these terrorists, the blood-thirsty maniacs will not have the audacity and insolent boldness to be attacking Nigerians everywhere.

“We are aware of their plans to strike in Lagos, Ibadan, Oyo State, and Abeokuta in Ogun State. However, I implore all the governors in the South-West to engage local security service structures in their various local governments.

“At least, 150 people in each local government’s security architecture should be given stipends, as salaries as their job is to assist and complement the efforts of operation Amotekun.”

recruiting about 5 million able men into the Nigerian Police and equally increase the monthly salary of security operatives.

“Nigeria, with not less than 250 million population, is having a police strength of less than 300,000. To have a robust security output, President Buhari should make Nigeria a policing state by recruiting 5 million personnel.”

RELATED NEWS