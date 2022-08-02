.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Prince Richard Ozobu, has said that the National Assembly deserves more blame on the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Describing the call for the impeachment of the President as a distraction, Ozobu insisted that no country in the world leaves its entire security only in the hands of its executive arm of government.

Ozobu told Vanguard in Umuahia,that insecurity didnt start with President Muhammadu Buhari but has been growing steadily in the country with the the high rate of unemployment and corruption in the country.

The Ohanaeze chieftain explained that the country made a mistake in allowing kidnapping to grow wider in terms of the government and victims paying ransom to kidnappers.

He,however, stated that the country can only reduce insecurity with a stable political system, minimal corruption and massive job creation.

His words;”What has the National Assembly done to reduce insecurity in Nigeria? I think the National Assembly deserves more blame for the high rate of insecurity in Nigeria than President Buhari. What has they done to reduce the high rate of unemployment? Look at the jumbo salary they enjoy while the masses of Nigeria suffer hunger? A quarter of the annual budget of the National Assembly can be deployed to fight insecurity and job creation.

Nigeria is today a country where politics is the biggest industry . Members of the National Assembly drive official cars with huge bureaucracy. The rate of unemployment and corruption are too high in Nigeria.These are among the many factors fueling insecurity in the country.”

He called on Nigerians to set up vigilance groups to secure their areas as well as provide information about criminals to the security agencies.

