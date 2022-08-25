…Sets up security committee

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Igbo monarchs on Thursday called on the Federal government to quickly end the level of killings and kidnappings in the country through an innovative approach.

The Monarchs under the Igbo Traditional Rulers Forum led by His Royal Highness, HRH, Obi of Obinugwu, HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, made this call after their emergency meeting held in Owerri.

It was the view of the traditional rulers that the level of insecurity in the country was crippling the country’s economy therefore it is time to stop it.

To end insecurity, the traditional rulers said they had set up a security committee and the committee would advice the best way of dialogue between the monarchs, state and federal government on how to address the issue of insecurity.

According to them, “We the Igbo traditional rulers are calling on the Federal Government to do anything reasonably within its powers to halt the menace of insecurity in the country before it ruins the nation’s economy.”

They described “Insecurity as a Malaise, can cripple socioeconomic and political fabrics, and growth in the country. The spate of insecurity in the country requires an innovative approach to address it.

“Following the alarming rate of banditry and kidnappings, empowering the youths to be gainfully self-reliant through their respective communities’ leaderships rather than politicizing such empowerment programs might be a panacea to the rising cases of insecurity in the country.

“We have also announced the setting up of a Security Committee which is expected to advise the FORUM on how best to meaningfully dialogue with the Federal and State Governments to proffer realistic ways of addressing the menace of insecurity in Igboland and Nigeria as a nation. We also advised traditional rulers to remain non-partisan before and during the 2023 electioneering campaigns to protect the dignity of the institution.”

They further said: “We also paid glowing tributes to Uzodinma for the cordial relationship between the Governor and the traditional institution. We implored other Governors to emulate Uzodinma’s humane nature as well as his respect for the traditional institution, noting that the traditional rulers in Igboland will always be praying for his success and well-being. They further showered encomia on the Governor for positively transforming Imo State within his few years in office, stating that posterity will always remember him for his good works.

“On our way to Owerri for this meeting, we had to ply the Orlu/Owerri road. We marvelled at the wonders the Governor of Imo State has done on that very long road. The transformation was amazing.”

RELATED NEWS