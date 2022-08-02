By Fortune Eromosele

In a bid to stem the tide of the heightened insecurity in the country, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has opted to go tough on unregistered motorcycles across the 36 states of the federation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, on Monday, in Abuja.

The statement directed all 37 Sector Commanders of the FRSC to with immediate effect prosecute any seen unregistered motorcycle.

This is even as the statement said the directive is to ensure all two wheel vehicles are duly captured in the National Vehicle Identification Scheme database.

According to the statement, the directive came following the imminent need to comply with federal government’s order on clamping down on these horde of unregistered motorcycles on Nigerian roads.

“The order was necessitated by the state of insecurity and the need to curb it by bringing to a halt the continuous operations of these categories of vehicles without registration on our roads.

“While laying particular emphasis on the security implications of not capturing all motorcycles in the national database, the Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu charged the Sector Commanders to immediately liaise with the Boards of Internal Revenue in their respective states, set up a Taskforce in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies where necessary, including Vehicle Inspection Office and other stakeholders for effective enforcement.

“Expectedly, the directive also conveyed that the unregistered motorcycles are to be impounded while the owners are mandated to commence and complete full registration of the motorcycles before they are released,” the statement noted.

To this end, the statement said all motorbikes impounded must be fully documented.

RELATED NEWS