By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS part of effort to secure lives and properties of residents, Ika North East Local Government Council, Delta State, weekend, prohibited the pushing of cart, particularly those involved in the picking of condemned iron, popularly referred to as ‘iron condemn’ in the area.

Chairman of the Local government council, Hon Victor Ebonka disclosed this while briefing newsmen after an emergency security meeting with Security Agents and Ika Landlords and Landladies Association in his office.

Ebonka urged law enforcement agents to arrest and prosecute anyone who attempts violate the order within the precinct of the Local Government Area.

He decried that; “cart pushers pose grievous threat not only to environmental sustainability but to the security of residents.

“Cart-pushers have become notorious for crime, indiscriminate scavenging and littering of wastes on street corners and the medians of major roads.

“My administration is committed to the security of lives and properties of residents of the area. We don’t want to leave anything to chance as some of the cart pushers are involved in criminal activities.

“As a government, we are determined to keep the environment safe and clean. We are therefore urging security agents to arrest anyone using cart to pick up condemn iron in any part of Ika North East Local Government Area.”

