By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI—FORMER General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Frank Kokori, yesterday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being negligent to the security and economy of the country, saying that the President had squandered the goodwill he enjoyed from Nigerians before the 2015 general election.

Speaking on the worsening spate of insecurity in the country, Kokori described the situation as “very frustrating,” adding that “everybody is disappointed with in the security architecture of this country and we have never had it so bad.

He said: “It is only a person who is deaf and dumb that will say Nigeria is doing well. Every normal person knows that Nigeria is going down the doldrums and it is disappointing that the President is not seeing it the way we are seeing it.

“Most of us have been supporters of Buhari because he is a General; we feel he is negligent to the security of the country, that is obvious and he has to wake up because he has squandered his goodwill.

“People were ready to die for Buhari in 2014 to 2015, but unfortunately, Buhari has squandered all his goodwill and it is pathetic that even his Northern region, his Kastina State and the North-West are bearing the brunt.”

“Most of the things we said in APC, we spoke about the naira, instead of the naira appreciating, it has depreciated. We spoke about economy, nothing. Security which was the uppermost, he failed in it, then corruption, nothing.

“These were the reasons we voted for Bihari, especially corruption and security because they are key to economic development.”

