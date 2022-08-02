By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command has again restricted the use of motorcycles in the state to 6am to 10pm daily due to the security challenges experienced across the state.

The directive which was suspended four months ago by the state government to ease movement during the Ramadan season was reinforced on Monday based on intelligence reports of looming attack on the state by terrorrists.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah who disclosed this in a statement he signed on behalf of the Katsina Police Commissioner, Idris Dauda Dabban reads:

“The attention of the general public that the ban on the movement of motorcycles from 2200hrs to 0600hrs in Katsina city is still in force. While in the Frontline LGAs from 1800hrs to 0600hrs.”

Recall that in a leaked memo dated 25 July 2022, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, placed all its state commands on alert following intelligence reports that elements of the Boko Haram Terrorists as well as those of Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP were planning to attack the nation’s capital, Abuja, Lagos, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Kogi state, respectively.

RELATED NEWS