By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Benue North West Senatorial District, Senator Orker Jev has expressed fear that the lingering insecurity in the country might threaten the coming 2023 general elections.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sit up to his responsibilities of ensuring the safety of the lives of Nigerians by taking decisive actions to put an end to the activities of the bandits and terrorists that are unleashing mayhem in parts of the country.

Senator Jev who made the assertion in a chat with newsmen in Makurdi, lamented that Nigerians were becoming skeptical about the elections holding due to the worsening insecurity despite the assurances from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Senator Jev noted that, “the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has continued to reassure us that the 2023 elections would hold. But I have heard many stakeholders questioning whether the election can hold.

“If the terrorists and bandit are as audacious as they are now, threatening to kidnap the President and attacking the Guards Brigade, those who are supposed to protect the president, attacking military checkpoints, if they are not repelled, I share the sentiments and the views of those who are saying that the 2023 election is threatened.

“But it all goes down to what the National Assembly has said. The President has to rise up. You cannot have the presidential spokesman saying the president has done its best.

“If the president has done his best and we are still experiencing this security challenges, it means that we are in trouble, there is no hope.

“So I share the views of those who are saying that the if we don’t do better the next election is threatened. But I just pray that my prediction or my fear will be unfounded, I just pray so.”

