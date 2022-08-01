By Etop Ekanem

An IT company based in Lagos, Infytel Communications Limited, has partnered with Freshworks Global Software, a service engagement software company, to train representatives from various organisations across Nigeria on user-based products to improve customer and employer experience.

The user-based training workshop with the theme, ‘The Future of CX’, which took place in Lagos, was based on two tools deployed by Freshworks namely— Freshdesk and Freshservice— to drive service delivery.

Speaking during the programme, Freshworks’ Sales Manager of Africa, Francis Sirus, said: “Freshdesk, our customer experience tools are effectively used by large customer support teams to handle customer support enquiries effectively. At the end of the day, they learn how to delight their customers using our product, Freshdesk.

“The second product is Freshservice, which is an employee engagement platform. Internally, for an IT team or HR team, employees are their customers and most times, employees have a lot of enquiries from their support team. So, when an employee reaches out to their support team, they can handle all those enquiries, using Freshservice, which is an employee engagement platform.”

Sirus also explained that Freshworks has worked with Sterling Bank, Dangote, UBA, WEMA bank, Interswitch, Unity Bank and many more. This ultimately would help Infytel and Freshworks’ partner for African with its customer base getting better and increasing in the region.

On his part, Managing Director of Infytel Communications Ltd, Anant Sabat, said the goal of Infytel in the partnership was to create local content and train local people so that they can deliver and support technology deployed by international companies.

Sabat further said that there were other innovations happening globally and Infytel’s efforts are aimed at bringing the best technology in training people locally so that they can support those technologies.

