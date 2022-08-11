.

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, eulogised the outgoing Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, for Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini for his integrity, credibility, transparency among others.

Speaking at a formal farewell ceremony organised in honour of Igini at the state INEC Office on Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, Administrative Secretary of INEC, Mr Emmanuel Ogbudu, described Igini as a quintessential leader given his ability to nurture others, his exemplary conduct, good communication skills, emotional intelligence, a team player and a leader with ability to bring about positive changes.

Ogbudu said Igini possesses the right qualities required to give credibility that could move the commission forward.

His words: “I resumed here, in Akwa Ibom State, on June 14, 2021, and I have come to see a man somehow misunderstood and so misunderstood only by people whose aims, objectives and drive are rather beclouded by ulterior motives and intentions.

“I came to see a man, whose level of integrity runs above the norms generally obtainable in the present day Nigeria. The name Mike Igini has now acquired international status of repute.

“His approach to the commission’s job is unparalleled. And what I personally find very intriguing is his zeal and passion to implement section 2(a) & (b) of the Electoral Act, 2022 to its letter.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the INEC Staff Welfare Scheme, Emmanuel Samuel, pointed out that since 2017 Igini was posted to the state, the commission has leaped to a higher performance in discharging its functions creditably with a higher rate of integrity.

He described Igini’s dexterity in administration and management even on welfare matters as second to none, adding that the promptness he attached to all matters concerning the commission was a great relief to the staff.

Responding, Igini expressed gratitude to the INEC staff for honouring him in a very special way, noting that words were not enough to express the depth of his gratitude for their support and team spirit throughout his five-year tenure in the state.

“Whatever I achieved would not have been possible without you people. I want to thank you all for the outpouring of your prayers and good wishes. I am grateful. I’m saying from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I have run my race, it is finished,” he said.

The farewell ceremony featured presentation of Award of excellence on Igini, award of recognition on some retired staff of the commission, short drama by the staff as well as entertainment from cultural dance groups from Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

