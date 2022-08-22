By Victoria Ojeme

The Chairperson Committee on Social Affairs, Gender and Women Empowerment, Ayamba Laadi Ayii has called on presidents of ECOWAS member states to work towards achieving 30 percent affirmation action plan for women participation in governance across the region.

She said this in interview with newsmen at the sideline of the ongoing delocalized meeting of the joint committee on Political Affairs ,Peace and security and APRM legal affairs and human rights Social affairs ,Gender and women empowerment in Banjul, Gambia , with Theme:“Community Texts relating to Peace, Security, Democracy and Good Governance: Challenges in their Implementation and the Oversight Role of ECOWAS Parliament”

According to her, Presidents of the region should be deliberate about implementation of the policies as women stands a better chance to promote and security in the region.

Ayii who is also a Co-Chair at the ongoing delocalized meeting of the joint committee however stated that there is gradual improvement of women participation in some countries like Senegal, Benin Republic and Mali.

She also highlighted some of the impediments to the 30 percent affirmation process in ECOWAS region.

‘”The Challenges are in million ,the first place the beginning of education the first place the beginning of every girl should be considered because we need to prepare the girl and beginning to understand that yes I can whatsoever the man can do ,she can do it , education is key .

“Also, competence, most women think they are not competent until you go into some activities you will say I am competent enough ,you get into it and you will continue to improve ,learning .

“Another one is lack of resources. Most of our politics today is the issue of funding and most women are interested in politics but don’t have the money, they may be competent and intelligent but the money are not there.

“At the grassroots level women are involved and they do the singing , dancing ,calling organizations to bring out all the women on the ground when it come to vote and when it comes to picking them or appointment ,they are left at back and is not the best,” she said.

