By Emmanuel Okogba

Kamaru Usman who lost his UFC Welterweight title to England’s Leon Edwards has vowed to bounce back like champions do.

Usman was knocked out cold with a vicious kick to the head in the final seconds of the contest to end his title defence in UFC 278.

The Nigerian nightmare was leading on points before the knock out.

He took to Twitter to react to his loss, tweeting: “Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!”

All being equal, Usman is expected to get a rematch with Edwards for the belt.

