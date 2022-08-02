By Lawani Mikairu

Ikeja Electric, IE, yesterday, said it has completed its customers systems upgrade to facilitate easy transactions.

Confirming the completion of the exercise to Energy Vanguard, the Public Affairs Manager of Ikeja Electric, Mr. Felix Ofulue, said the upgrade was completed over the weekend and that customers can now have easy access to their accounts online.

Ofulue said: “The system upgrade has been completed. It happened over the weekend.”

Recall that Energy Vanguard had reported that Ikeja Electric last Friday announced that it will shut down its customers billing and vending channels and infrastructures for 48 hours, between 15th to 17th July 2022 , to enable it carry out an upgrade.

A statement by the management had advised customers to buy energy ahead the shutdown as they might not be able to access necessary information, vending and data.

A public notice issued by the organization had stated: “Ikeja Electric wishes to notify its customers that in a bid to improve on our billing and other integrated platforms, we will be carrying out a 48 hours Customer Information System, CIS, 2.0 system upgrade between 15th and 17th July, 2022.”

“Customers ability to perform the following underlisted on our platforms may be impeded during this period of upgrade. However, our Engineers will endeavour to complete the upgrade within the scheduled time, as well as minimise the impact on customer experience.”

RELATED NEWS