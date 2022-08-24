.

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba has ordered the deployment of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) for Kano, Zamfara and Enugu states.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the CPs affected by the deployment were Abubakar Lawal, Kano, Kolo Yusuf, Zamfara and Ahmed Ammani, Enugu State.

Adejobi said the deployment of Lawal to Kano State followed the retirement of the former CP, Samaíla Dikko.

He said Lawal, a native of Daura in Katsina, holds a Bachelors Degree in Sociology from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and had served in various capacities since his commissioning as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990.

The police spokesman said Yusufu, the new CP in charge of Zamfara hailed from Niger and holds a Bachelor of Law Degree and is a member of the Nigeria Bar Association.

He said Yusufu also holds a Masters Degree in Crime Management and Prevention and a Doctorate in International Relations.

Adejobi said the CP had served in various operational capacities including as Officer in Charge of Anti-Robbery Squad in various states; Commander, I-G Crack Squad and Coordinator, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

He said Yusuf also served as the Commander Technical Intelligence Unit and Special Tactical Squad under the Force Intelligence Bureau.

Adejobi said, Ammani, the new CP for Enugu state hailed from Katsina and holds a first Degree in Hausa and Islamic Studies from Bayero University Kano and Post-Graduate Certificate in Corruption Studies from Hong Kong University.

He said the new Enugu state CP also holds a Master of Science Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

He had served as Divisional Police Officer in various divisions within Nasarawa State and as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Ondo State.

Adejobi said the I-G charged the newly deployed CPs to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation and safety.

The I-G called on the public to support and cooperate with the new Police helmsmen to enable them perform optimally on their mandate.

The police spokesman said the postings were with immediate effect.

