Fast-rising music producer, John Okusanya Olaoluwa, better known as Jay Beatzz is set to disrupt the music industry by creating banging trap beats for artists worldwide.

In just a few years since his debut, Jay Beatzz has continued to pushed through boundaries and made a mark in the music industry by working with some of the biggest names in trap music.

Born and raised in Sagamu, Nigeria, Jay is looking to break geographical barriers, drawing inspiration from the likes of Post Malone, Yfn Lucci, Future, and Quavo, amongst others.

The global music industry has evolved over the years, thanks to the emergence of several acts delivering amazing content to meet the needs of music lovers worldwide.

Trap, one of the very popular music genres, has witnessed tremendous transformations in recent times, and there seems to be a new kid on the block with the emergence of Jay Beatzz.

The Nigerian trap music producer has already caught the attention of music lovers, with a reputation for beats and producing songs in English.

Some of the songs produced by Jay since he officially debuted in the industry in 2018 as a high school graduate at the age of 19 include Mama, Without You ft Jazzpa, God Knows by jazzpa, Inside by Olatee.

RELATED NEWS