By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo South has vowed that he would spend his years on earth to serve God to the fullest.

Speaking on Monday during a Thanksgiving session to mark 67 years anniversary, Senator Urhoghide who assured that his entire family would say thank you to God in appreciation for what he has achieved by serving him, said that he has every reason to pay back in form of total submission and worship.

The brief songs and praise session which took place in the early hours of Monday at his residence, had the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; Senator Clifford Ordia, Barrister Kenneth Imasuagbon, his wife, President, Association of Edo Community Leaders, Chief Nathaniel Momoh, among others in attendance.

Senator Urhoghide said, ” Iam not just knowing God, but thanking Him all the time. Every day that I get older, I see reasons why God is keeping me alive. I remain grateful to God, my wife for sustaining everything in my life. As humans, we all have stories, the good and bad ones to tell.

” Help only is from God. I have promised that I and my family will our life time to serve Him.”

Earlier, Bishop of New Wave Bible Church, Bishop Great Eromosele in his short exhortation, said that no matter what it is, life is worth celebrating against the backdrop that life is wholesome inspite of all the challenges, adding that as humans, we are not consumed because of God’s love for us and that life is full of troubles.

According to him, it has become very imperative to acknowledge the goodness of God, his faithfulness inspite of what we go through every day in Nigeria as there is no longer a hiding place in the country, adding that the ultimate grace belongs to God as we must all devote our time on earth to serve and worship Him.

