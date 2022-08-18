By Adeleye Adegboyega

Evicted BBNaija S7 housemate, Khalid has described his experience in Biggie’s house as unforgettable, especially with his lover, Daniella.

Khalid, who was evicted during the live show on Sunday, said he had beautiful and memorable moments in the house with Daniella.

Reacting to a question posed to him by Vanguard during a virtual meeting with newsmen, Khalid said being in the house was an unforgettable experience because he made a lot of friends and had a great relationship with Daniella, Beauty, Christy O as well as other housemates.

The graphic designer and model described Daniella as his girlfriend and hopes the relationship continues after the show but would take it calmly if Daniella moves on to another man.

He added that he genuinely loves Daniella because she is an intelligent personality. Khalid said they are compatible together as he met a loving companion he can share thoughts and ideas with.

Khalid also corrected the erroneous belief that the relationship was a strategy and noted that it was misconstrued a lot by the public. He hopes to see her soon but wants her to go far in the show and win.

