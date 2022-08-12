By Ayo Onikoyi

Serial entrepreneur, entertainment celebrity and screen goddess, Toyin Lawani of the famed Tiannah Empire has revealed some shocking details about her life.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the Real Housewives of Lagos star said she left home at a young age as a result of an unsavoury experience.

“When I was 15, I got raped by one of my uncles. It was so bad for me. I couldn’t tell my mum. Do you know when someone bullies you to the extent that you can’t talk?

I opened up to one of my aunties, and she took me to Ibadan where they tried to get rid of the pregnancy. The pregnancy was about five months already because I didn’t tell anyone.

It was around that time that I was to get admission to UNILAG. My mum was on the phone asking me why I wasn’t back from the holiday at my grandma’s place, I didn’t know what to tell her so I fainted.

When she came back, because she was in Hong Kong at that time, the doctor told her. She couldn’t take it, because I was so young and because the person was so close to the family. Who I was, and where I have been, has shaped me into who I am today. I can take a loss, and stand up straight in front of you and I won’t show you weakness,” she narrated.

“I grew up in a kind of family where there is a way you are expected to behave. They will tie my hands and legs, pour water on my body, to beat me if I mess up. My dad, my mum, and my grandma used to correct me then. I’ll look them in the eyes and tell them ‘I can do this, without you’.

I’ll literally live in people’s houses (with friends) when I leave home. I had no one. I am from a prestigious family in Ibadan and I was trying to find my way”, she added.

She also revealed more shocking experiences of her life, including losing a baby and her travails in romantic relationships and business.

