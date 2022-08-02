The chairperson, Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 404 Nigeria, Princess Obo Edet flanked by principal officers of the club

By Elizabeth Osayande

The newly elected Council Chairperson, Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 404, Nigeria, Princess Obo Edet has said that humanity needs people to render selfless service to survive.

Princess Edet stated this recently, at a media briefing tagged:” Our global causes,” to declare her manifesto as the new council chairperson, in Lagos.

” I am happy that what stands Lions clubs are our service projects. We are established, to give back to the society, considering that the world needs people who give selfless services.

” My predecessors have done a whole lot, which I plan to consolidate on, by also ensuring that our service project impact on humanity.

” For instance, Lions clubs have built diabetic centers, eye centers, dialysis center, accident emergency centers. Other projects are setting up scholarships to the needy, as well as the renovation of various primary health centres across states in Nigeria. ” Princess Edet noted.

Flanked by some past and present officials of the club, the new council chairperson, Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 404, Nigeria, called for more Nigerians to join the club for a better society.

