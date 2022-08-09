.

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—Operatives of the Ondo State Security outfit, codenamed ‘Amotekun’, yesterday, intercepted another 168 suspected migrants, hidden inside two trucks loaded with cows and 40 motorcycles.

This is coming four days after another 151 suspected migrants, concealed behind bags of rice and beans, around Sango, Akure/Ado road, in the state, were intercepted.

They were armed with with dangerous charms.

Speaking while parading the suspects, the state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, said, in Akure, that they were intercepted around Iju-ItaOgbolu area of the state, during a ‘stop-and-search’ operation.

Adeleye said that the suspects came from Kano and Jigawa states, and claimed that they were picked in groups along the road and had no destination.

“After the profiling of the earlier ones, majority of them that do not have any case to answer were sent back to where they came from, but we found out that the influx of invaders still continues.

“On Sunday, our stop and search team saw these two trucks they told them that they were on their way to Ondo state with cows after careful examination we found out that they carefully concealed about 40 Motorcycles with 168 people lying down beneath the Motorcycles.

“The upper floor has cows, the middle has motorcycles wrapped and dismantled and at the lower floors, we have 168 people lying down, such that if you are not careful, you won’t detect it.

“So, we questioned where they were going and why they were avoiding people and they said they were coming to Ondo State.

“Upon interrogation none of them had address of where they were going, nobody invited them and we are becoming curious of these invasions. I called it invasion because you see over 100 able- bodied men concealing themselves under animals, it shows they are up to negative motives”, Adeleye said.

Adeleye said that “after investigation and profiling, if we dont find anything on them and as long as they don’t have anybody that is ready to take custody of them in Ondo state, we will send them back to their various states.

“We have commenced profiling but we want to warn citizens of the state to be wary of visitors because nobody knows how many of such invaders had managed to enter the system.

“We saw these ones with charms which we are yet to ascertain what the mission is.

“Those who own the motorcycles, they confessed that non of the motorbikes had papers and of course, they photocopied some papers but you can see one engine number in 30 motorcycles, which clearly shows that they were forged documents.

“As a Nigerian, regardless of geopolitical zone, you have the right to lawfully go to any part of the country but it is the unlawful part we are contesting. When you now move in a suspicious way that would amount to criminality, that is where it puts you to question.”

