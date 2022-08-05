By Esther Onyegbula

A police Inspector, Monday Orukpe, has reportedly died from injuries he sustained after soldiers of the Army Ordinance Corps beat him to coma in Lagos on Wednesday.

Monday Orukpe, who was abducted alongside another police officer, died at the military hospital on Thursday afternoon, August 4.

It was learned that the soldiers, who were riding in an Army bus, ran into a traffic gridlock at CCC Gate on Lagos/Badagry Expressway.

Trouble, as learned, started when two of the soldiers jumped on an okada (motorcycle), rode to where the policemen were controlling traffic and ordered them to clear the traffic for their bus.

However, the policemen said it was not possible to clear the traffic for them as the road was heavily congested.

The two soldiers got angry, pounced on them, abducted them and drove them to Ojo Cantonment.

It was gathered that before they left the scene, a third policeman was to be abducted but he fired gunshots into the air and the soldiers and retreated.

The third policeman was able to escape.

According to a police source, “due to the severe torture, an Inspector of Police fainted and went into a comma, prompting the soldiers to rush then to Army Hospital where Inspector Monday Orukpe died.

The source said: “We have recovered the corpse and efforts are being made to release the second officer receiving treatment in their hospital. The soldiers carted away the police rifles.”

Army reacts

Reacting to the incident, Major Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director, 81 Division, Public Relations, said the attention of the 81 Division has been drawn to a story online over the incident.

“The Division is already in touch with the Lagos State Police Command to resolve the matter.

“This incident is highly regrettable given the Division’s disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct.

“Accordingly, the Division has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions.

“Consequently, the Division wishes to commiserate with the Ojo Police Division and members of the family of the victim,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army, led by Brigadier-Generals KN Nwoko, ML Abubakar and IE Akpaumontia, paid a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, over the Inspector’s death.

Vanguard News Nigeria

