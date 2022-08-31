By Shina Abubakar

MR Bola Abimbola-Ige, counsel to Olalekan’s family, whose son, Abideen was allegedly murdered by police operatives, yesterday, disclosed that the Chief Security Officer designate to Senator Ademola Adeleke, CSP Omoyele Adekunle, has reportedly confessed to killing Abideen.

Abideen Olalekan and Kafayat, his younger brother’s wife were allegedly killed by operatives of the Commissioner of Police’s Tactical Unit headed by Omoyele after a row ensued over election largess released by the Governor-elect, Adeleke.

Abimbola-Ige, while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo said Omoyela apart from confessing to killing Abideen during interrogation at Force headquarters, Abuja, also allegedly killed Kafayat.

He said: “The alleged officer (Omoyele) has been detained in Abuja for over a week now and was later brought to Osogbo and he’s still in detention. There was a confession on his part that he killed just one person (Abideen) and that he did not kill the second person but I could tell you from a reliable source that he’s responsible for the killing of Kafayat too.

“An autopsy was conducted on Sunday around 9:30-10 am, pathologist came on the order of the Inspector General of Police. We went to the morgue to identify the corpses, the two of them, Abideen Olalekan and Kafayat Olalekan and Rukayat were on hand, and one other guy from Elemo’s family. The police from Abuja came too and one other Inspector Alani of Osun Command was also on hand.

“After the identification of the corpses, the pathologist went into the carrying out the autopsy and within 30 minutes, he was done with the exercise.

“Initially the family wanted to bury their corpses but on the advice of the pathologist that it would be better than the results of the autopsy came out before they were buried so we postpone the burial. The autopsy is likely to be ready on Thursday.”

