Chief Executive Officer of Suave Properties Limited Mr. David Nwaora has said that his hunger for success led him into real estate at the age of 19.

He said he was introduced to real estate by his father at the age of 19, and the accomplishments of his father drove him to hunger for his own, which motivated him to launch his own company.

“Well although I was introduced into the real estate business by my father, I analysed the business objectively and fancying it, I came to appreciate it very well. Indeed the smile and satisfaction that comes from starting a building from the foundation and watching it morph into a complete masterpiece, as well as the smile a satisfied customer wears when he/she purchases one is very fulfilling”,

Austyn David Nwaora said.

“I believe that if you have been born with a silver spoon, you should endeavour to turn that silver into gold through innovation, will, and hard work”.

“The real estate and hospitality business is an interesting one. It is one that is always fluid and evolving. As people’s taste gets more sophisticated, you have to build houses that meet and even surpass their demands.

“Indeed it is one where you have to keep an open mind that is open to adaptation and learning every day’’.

“The learning and knowledge that we have, is, at the most, but little compared with that of which we are ignorant”__plato. It was with a grit carved from hard work, focus characterised by laser precision, and of course, the grace of God that made this possible,” Austyn David Nwaora wrote.

“I Just completed the two semesters of course load required for the award of the degree of doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) in International Relations with a cumulative grade point average of 5.0 out of 5.0; straight As! I achieved this while shuttling school and my building projects(check my profile in case you may wish to purchase one or two.

“I don’t know your story but I humbly wish to encourage, inspire, influence, and motivate you, young and old students alike; Carryover students and epileptic students alike, and basically everyone striving for greatness in life, keep keeping !!. Not only in academics, but in all you do.”

