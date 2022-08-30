Creativity is the soul of existence, and the greatest scientist of all time, Albert Einstein reckoned with the undiluted true statement when he said: “Creativity is seeing what others see and thinking what no one else ever thought.”

There is nearly no field of human endeavour today that does not rely on creativity for relevance. While originality is a topic of great discussion in the creative world, so it is relevant in the entertainment industry.

As much as every entertainer desires to be creative, which sets them apart among the crowd, it still remains elusive to many of them, unlike Nigeria’s fast rising artiste, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor, better known as Richplug.

Richplug oozes originality which stems from his wealth of creativity. It is what has earned him a rising global profile. His five singles: Olu remix in which he featured Jeriq, Ogbe Cartel, Put Call, Onye ft. Deejay J Masta, and Olu, are so far raking in the numbers on all music streaming platforms, including Boomplay.

Though Iwunor Chibuzor is based in Cyprus where he is studying for his first degree in Business Administration, his gift is never in doubt, as he has continued to bag attention with his unique kind of music.

Declaring his intention to dominate the Nigerian music industry, Richplug said: “I am here to stay and write my name in gold. I believe I will get to the top. It’s just a matter of time. I am focused, talented and creative. I just want to be great for real, so I know I will have to put more effort into what I want. I don’t see anyone as competition”.

Apart from his talent as a singer, Richplug has a heart of gold. He is consistently moved by the plight of the poor and underprivileged.

Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor makes regular visits to hospitals to pay off bills incurred by ailing children. He financially supports the Givers Supportive Foundation– an NGO which focuses on helping sick and less privileged people, especially children.

“Many people often think that it is only those who have millions in their accounts that donate, well, take it from me today, one doesn’t have to be a famous philanthropist with a huge net worth to be able to put smiles on people’s faces. You just give no matter how little”, stressed Richplug

