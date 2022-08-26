Erling Haaland

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

A statue of Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has been stolen in his hometown of Bryne, Norway.

The statue was sculpted in his Norway full match kit and was stolen by an angry fan after complaints it looked nothing like the Norweigan international.

The sculpture was commissioned by Norweigan Businessman Tore Sivertsen saying the figure was displeasing to the eyes after spending £10,000 and was about to be auctioned out to charity in a hospital In Tanzania.

The striker, while he was still at BVB scored 86 goals in 89 appearances and has scored three goals in three premier league appearances for Manchester City with 20 goals from 21 appearances on the senior international stage.

Mr. Sivertsen said “We are all enormously proud of Erling. I thought it would be good to commission a statue to pay tribute.”

The businessman added, “I accept it may not be to everyone’s taste, but I like it.

“It’s a work of art rather than a realistic representation of Erling Haaland.”

