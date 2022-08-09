Late Bandele

By Benjamin Njoku

Temi, the daughter of late frontline novelist, playwright and filmmaker, late Biyi Bandele, has described him as a passionate, bold and dedicated man, who spoke with wisdom through his art.

Bandele died on Sunday, aged of 54. Temi announced it on her Facebook page.

She wrote: “I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday, August 7, in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele.

“Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and filmmaker as well as a loyal friend and beloved father.

“I lost a father and a friend. He was a dedicated artist with strong passion for life and a string of successes in his writing and filmmaking career.”

Temi described her late father as “a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom, which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen.”

According to her, Bandele told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world.

“His legacy will live on through his work. He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say. We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and friends as we grieve his loss,” she added.

His works

Bandele’s yet to be released work, “Elesin Oba, the King’s Horseman (2022), an adaptation of Professor Wole Soyinka’s classic drama, “Death and The King’s Horseman”, which he was directing for EbonyLifeFilms is slated to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF, in September.

Among his works are ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’, ‘Fifty’, ‘Blood Sisters’, SHUGA: What’s Your Reality’, ‘FELA –Father of Afrobeat” and his self-produced TV-movie documentary, Africa States of Independence.

His fiction and non-fiction work include ‘The Street’, ‘Burma Boy’, a novel, a recreation of the story of his father and other veterans of World War II.

His other writings are ‘The Man Who Came in from the Back of Beyond’, ‘The Sympathetic Undertaker’ and ‘Yoruba Boy Running’, which he recently concluded and submitted for publishing.

