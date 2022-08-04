By Bashir Bello

Kano state government has assured that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will not renege on his promise of signing death warrant for killer of little Hanifa Abubakar, Abdulmalik Tanko when passed by the court.

The State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan stated this while reacting to growing concern peddling on whether or not Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje would actualize the pledge made on signing the death warrant of the convicts, if condemned to death by the court.

Lawan assured of the Governor’s readiness to accomplish all legal proceedings on the convicts.

He said it is waiting for 90 days window which accorded the convicts rights to seek appeal against the lower court judgement and after which will determine it next line of action.

According to him, “The court has passed judgement, sentenced two of the accused to death by hanging and the Governor has promised to sign the death warrant, so we are waiting for the 90 days window period for appeal before we do the needful.

“The constitution allows and give the convicts rights of appeal, about three months window period. Remember when this trial started we promised Nigerians the commitment to prosecute the case to the logical conclusion and as speedy as possible and by the will of God that happened.

“In six months, the trial judge concluded the case within six months. This is commendable. So if there is appeal, we would remind the public that government is ready for the appeal at any given time. Not only that, we would make sure the trial and judgement is given equal commitment and speedy completion. I can assure the public that we are matching the trial with all sense of responsibility and seriousness,” the Attornry General noted.

He added that, “For the people raising questions on whether the Judgement would be executed or not, all I can say is the law is the law. We would wait for after the 90 days grace of appeal. If they appeal fine we would equally swing to action if they did not, as soon as the waiting period expired the governor will do the needful,” Lawan said.

Recall that Justice Usman Na’aba of Kano state high court recently found the prime suspect, Tanko and accomplice, Ishyaku guilty of Kidnapping the five years old pupil, and sentence both to death by handing.

However, there have been growing concern and worry that culprits in the Hanifa’s case may finally regain freedom after years deliberate incarceration. The anxiety was based on the fact that no executive Governor has signed similar death warrant.