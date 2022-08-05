.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Unknown gunmen on Friday shot an ‘eye’ cult member, Tajudeen Rabiu, 42, in Osogbo in front of his wife’s shop.

It was gathered Rabiu, popularly called ‘spanner’ was at his wife’s shop located at around Ilesa garage park when his assailants arrived in a minibus known as korope and shot him at the chest.

An eye witness, Semiu Isola, told Saturday Vanguard that the assailants came in a korope and walk straight to the shop where the deceased was sitting.

“He was excused from the shop toward the main road. One of them brought out a pump action and shoot him on the chest. He struggled toward the street before falling on his face.

“The guy came back and shoot him at close range on the back of his head before they jumped into a Lexus jeep parked on the highway and drove towards Ilesa road”, he said.

Confirming the incident, the state police command through the Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola said the victim was killed in front of his wife’s shop.

She said some unidentified persons on motorcycle perpetrated the act and run away from the scene.

“The victim was found dead, while police is keeping vigil over the area to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order”, she said.

